Left Menu

Senate Vote Looms for CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe

The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on the confirmation of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, following his promise to adhere to the agency's core mission without political bias. Despite some Democratic opposition due to Trump's contentious intelligence ties, Ratcliffe has bipartisan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:34 IST
Senate Vote Looms for CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe

The U.S. Senate is poised to cast its vote on John Ratcliffe's confirmation as the CIA Director, Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced. Ratcliffe pledged to focus on recruiting spies and delivering unbiased intelligence analysis, bringing experience and a strategic approach to the agency.

His confirmation hearing revealed bipartisan backing, although some Democrats remain concerned about potential politicization of the CIA under President Donald Trump's administration. Ratcliffe previously served as director of national intelligence during Trump's initial presidential term.

There is no fixed date for the confirmation vote, though Ratcliffe has promised not to let political views affect employment within the CIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025