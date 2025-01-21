Senate Vote Looms for CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe

The U.S. Senate is poised to cast its vote on John Ratcliffe's confirmation as the CIA Director, Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced. Ratcliffe pledged to focus on recruiting spies and delivering unbiased intelligence analysis, bringing experience and a strategic approach to the agency.

His confirmation hearing revealed bipartisan backing, although some Democrats remain concerned about potential politicization of the CIA under President Donald Trump's administration. Ratcliffe previously served as director of national intelligence during Trump's initial presidential term.

There is no fixed date for the confirmation vote, though Ratcliffe has promised not to let political views affect employment within the CIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)