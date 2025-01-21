Senate Vote Looms for CIA Director Nominee John Ratcliffe
The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on the confirmation of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, following his promise to adhere to the agency's core mission without political bias. Despite some Democratic opposition due to Trump's contentious intelligence ties, Ratcliffe has bipartisan support.
The U.S. Senate is poised to cast its vote on John Ratcliffe's confirmation as the CIA Director, Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced. Ratcliffe pledged to focus on recruiting spies and delivering unbiased intelligence analysis, bringing experience and a strategic approach to the agency.
His confirmation hearing revealed bipartisan backing, although some Democrats remain concerned about potential politicization of the CIA under President Donald Trump's administration. Ratcliffe previously served as director of national intelligence during Trump's initial presidential term.
There is no fixed date for the confirmation vote, though Ratcliffe has promised not to let political views affect employment within the CIA.
