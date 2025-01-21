Resignations and Ceasefires: Turmoil in Israeli Leadership Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel's top military leader, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, stepped down on Tuesday, acknowledging security lapses linked to the unexpected Hamas offensive, thereby escalating scrutiny on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has deferred a public inquiry that might scrutinize his administration.

Despite a fragile ceasefire holding in Gaza, Israeli forces conducted a significant operation in the West Bank, resulting in at least eight Palestinian casualties, according to local officials. This highlights ongoing tensions even as peace efforts are underway.

Halevi's departure marks a significant development in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, which saw unprecedented incursions by Hamas militants into Israeli territory. His resignation is accompanied by calls for deeper investigations into the failures that allowed the attack, further straining Israel's political landscape.

