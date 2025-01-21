Resignations and Ceasefires: Turmoil in Israeli Leadership Amid Gaza Conflict
Israel's top general, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, resigned amid criticism over intelligence failures related to Hamas' surprise attack. This adds pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu, who faces growing calls for a public inquiry. Meanwhile, a tenuous ceasefire is in place amid continued West Bank operations.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's top military leader, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, stepped down on Tuesday, acknowledging security lapses linked to the unexpected Hamas offensive, thereby escalating scrutiny on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has deferred a public inquiry that might scrutinize his administration.
Despite a fragile ceasefire holding in Gaza, Israeli forces conducted a significant operation in the West Bank, resulting in at least eight Palestinian casualties, according to local officials. This highlights ongoing tensions even as peace efforts are underway.
Halevi's departure marks a significant development in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, which saw unprecedented incursions by Hamas militants into Israeli territory. His resignation is accompanied by calls for deeper investigations into the failures that allowed the attack, further straining Israel's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Hostage Crisis Stalled by Hamas
Trudeau's Unexpected Resignation: Canada Faces Political Shifts Amid US Tensions
Call for Justice and Resignation in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operations in West Bank Intensify
Escalation in the West Bank: A Cycle of Raids and Resistance