Trump's Administrative Shakeup: A Massive Overhaul
Donald Trump announced plans to remove over 1,000 appointees from Joe Biden's administration, including firing notable figures like Jose Andres and Mark Milley. This move aligns with Trump's efforts to reshape federal operations and dismantle the so-called 'deep state' during his second term.
Donald Trump, former U.S. President, declared plans to purge over 1,000 appointees from Joe Biden's administration, marking a significant federal shakeup as he aims to assert his vision for America's future. Among those dismissed are celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley, signaling the start of a substantial administrative overhaul.
Andres stated his term on the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition had already concluded. The Spanish chef emphasized his World Central Kitchen's mission to aid disaster-stricken areas, resigning prior to Trump's announcement. In response, Trump highlighted his determination to remove appointees not aligned with his 'Make America Great Again' agenda through a post on Truth Social.
The dismissals come as Trump vows to dismantle the 'deep state' by removing civil servants opposing his policies. Alongside Milley, Trump ousted Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council, exemplifying his more extensive strategy to reshape the federal bureaucracy and enforce accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
