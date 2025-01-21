Haryana CM's Fiery Critique: AAP's Alleged Failures Under Fire

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ratcheted up his critique of the AAP government, accusing it of failing to meet electoral promises during a fiery campaign rally in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

Saini castigated the Kejriwal-led administration for prioritizing the opening of liquor shops over supporting educational advancements for underprivileged children. He further lambasted the government for purportedly neglecting to improve essential public services like clean water and road infrastructure.

As Delhi's assembly election looms, scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8, Saini rallied for a BJP victory, urging voters to oust the AAP from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)