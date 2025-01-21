Left Menu

Haryana CM's Fiery Critique: AAP's Alleged Failures Under Fire

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government for not fulfilling its promises during a campaign rally in Delhi. Saini accused the government of opening liquor shops instead of enhancing educational opportunities and criticized the poor state of public services. Assembly elections are on February 5.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ratcheted up his critique of the AAP government, accusing it of failing to meet electoral promises during a fiery campaign rally in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

Saini castigated the Kejriwal-led administration for prioritizing the opening of liquor shops over supporting educational advancements for underprivileged children. He further lambasted the government for purportedly neglecting to improve essential public services like clean water and road infrastructure.

As Delhi's assembly election looms, scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8, Saini rallied for a BJP victory, urging voters to oust the AAP from power.

