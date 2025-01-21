The Slovakian political arena witnessed heightened drama as opposition parties accused Prime Minister Robert Fico of preparing Slovakia's exit from the European Union. Despite the gravity of the charges, the opposition decided to withdraw their no-confidence motion against Fico's leftist-nationalist government.

Prime Minister Fico faced backlash for closing parliamentary debates to the public, a move justified by the discussion of sensitive national security information. His foreign relations stance, notably maintaining ties with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, remains at the center of domestic and international debate.

The opposition leader, Michal Simecka of the Progressive Slovakia party, criticized Fico for framing the parliamentary sessions as a political spectacle. Simecka vowed to renew efforts for government accountability amid accusations of plotting anti-government protests and election interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)