Diplomatic Tensions Flair with Leaked German Briefing on Trump

Friedrich Merz, a top candidate for German chancellor, criticized a leaked briefing by Germany's U.S. ambassador that condemned Trump's policies. The briefing, reported by Reuters, challenges Trump's democratic principles and media independence. Merz stated it could damage Germany's diplomacy and foreign policy credibility.

Updated: 22-01-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:17 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, a prominent candidate for Germany's chancellorship, expressed concern over a leaked diplomatic briefing critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The briefing, authored by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, was reported exclusively by Reuters. It highlighted concerns about Trump's impact on democratic norms and institutions.

Merz, speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, warned that the leak could jeopardize Germany's diplomatic efforts and result in the rejection of future dialogue requests by the current German government. He described the language used in the briefing as reminiscent of a political activist, suggesting it was intentionally leaked.

This incident marks a significant controversy for German foreign policy, as it risks straining relations with the United States at a time when diplomatic ties are crucial. Merz deemed the leak a serious error that could tarnish Germany's reputation on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

