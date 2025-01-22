Left Menu

Bishop Budde's Plea: A Call for Compassion Amidst Policy Changes

President Donald Trump attended a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, receiving an unexpected sermon from Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde. She urged Trump to show compassion towards immigrants and respect gay rights, following his recent policy changes. Elon Musk criticized Budde's remarks on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:40 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, on his first full day in office, attended a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. During the service, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivered a sermon calling for compassion towards immigrants and respect for gay rights, in contrast to Trump's recent policy stances.

The bishop's appeal came after Trump's inauguration speech and executive orders targeting immigration and gender issues. Budde emphasized the fears faced by gay, lesbian, and transgender children across political spectrums and advocated for immigrant rights, highlighting their contributions to society despite lacking legal documentation.

In response to the sermon, Trump downplayed its significance, labeling it "not too exciting." Elon Musk, an ally of Trump and father to a transgender daughter, criticized Budde's sermon on social media, reflecting ongoing tensions surrounding the administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

