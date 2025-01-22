Polarized Approval: Trump Begins Second Term Amid Controversy
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Donald Trump's presidential approval rating at 47% as he begins a second term, highlighting a divided nation. Although he garners support for handling immigration, many oppose his pardons related to the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. Trump's international territory expansion plans receive limited backing.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll, closed on Tuesday, indicates that 47% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's return to the White House, illustrating a deeply divided national sentiment. The survey, conducted after Trump's inauguration, marks an increase from his prior term ratings yet reveals a nation polarized by his actions.
Trump's approval ratings dipped with controversial moves such as granting pardons related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Only 29% of respondents favor his handling of the justice system amid accusations against predecessor Joe Biden. However, he earns 46% backing for his immigration policies, drawing focus to border asylum and citizenship issues.
The poll also highlights scant support for Trump's international ambitions, including acquiring Greenland and reclaiming the Panama Canal. The poll surveyed 1,077 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of about 4 percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
