Space Council's Future in Jeopardy Under Trump's Leadership

Reports suggest that President Donald Trump's administration is set on dismantling the National Space Council, a move heavily influenced by lobbying from SpaceX. Sources familiar with these developments indicate skepticism about the council's utility under Trump's leadership.

The space council was not engaged by Trump's team post-election, marking a potential shift in the approach to space policy compared to the Biden administration, which prioritized international cooperation and corporate regulation in space.

Elon Musk's proximity to Trump and significant financial backing during his campaign have raised questions about SpaceX's influence, especially with Trump's plans to eliminate bureaucracy and focus on ambitious space missions.

