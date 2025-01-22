Left Menu

Trump Administration Reverses Biden's Immigration Policies

The Trump administration has rescinded Biden-era guidance which limited federal immigration arrests at sensitive locations. This roll back allows for wider enforcement, including expedited deportations and a focus on immigrants with final deportation orders. Concerns have been raised by schools, hospitals, and churches nationwide.

Updated: 22-01-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:00 IST
The Trump administration announced a rollback of Biden-era immigration policies, specifically rescinding limits on arrests at sensitive locations such as schools and churches. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman detailed the changes on Monday, emphasizing a stricter approach to immigration enforcement.

This policy reversal allows immigration officers more freedom to conduct arrests and expedited deportations of immigrants lacking legal status. The move has sparked concern among educational and religious institutions, highlighting the potential increase in immigration enforcement activities in these previously protected areas.

While the Trump administration pushes for broader enforcement, questions remain about the practicality and execution of these changes. ICE officers are empowered to target serious criminals and individuals with final deportation orders, but others without legal status are also at risk. Reaction from affected communities and organizations is ongoing as they prepare to respond to the heightened enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

