Trump Pardons 1500: Controversial Relief for Capitol Rioters

Hundreds of Donald Trump's supporters, imprisoned for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, were released following Trump's controversial mass pardon of over 1,500 people. The move sparked backlash from numerous quarters, including law enforcement and lawmakers. Public opinion was largely against Trump's clemency decision, with many viewing it as unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:21 IST
Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot were set free after President Trump's controversial order pardoned over 1,500 individuals. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the release of 211 people from federal facilities in response to the president's sweeping clemency initiative.

Trump's unexpected pardons were met with immediate condemnation from police officers who had battled the rioters, as well as their families and lawmakers, including some Republicans. Public sentiment reflected this censure, with a majority of Americans disapproving of the decision, as revealed by a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Prominent among those released was Stewart Rhodes, former leader of the Oath Keepers, who felt vindicated by the pardon. Meanwhile, critiques from individuals like Craig Sicknick, whose brother was injured during the riot, and lawmakers like Senator Thom Tillis, emphasized the pardons' potential negative impact on law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

