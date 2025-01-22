Left Menu

Trump Endorses Musk's Potential TikTok Acquisition

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to Elon Musk purchasing the popular social media platform TikTok. Trump stated he would support the decision if the Tesla CEO decided to proceed with the acquisition. This statement highlights the interplay between politics and high-profile business deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:25 IST
Former Republican President Donald Trump has voiced his openness to the idea of billionaire Elon Musk acquiring the widely-used social media app TikTok. On Tuesday, Trump responded to inquiries by affirming his support for the Tesla CEO's potential purchase of the platform.

The suggestion places the spotlight on the intriguing intersection of politics and major corporate acquisitions. Under Trump's administration, TikTok faced scrutiny over data security concerns, prompting discussions of a U.S. acquisition.

Musk, known for his ventures in electric vehicles and space exploration, may now have the opportunity to expand his influence into the social media realm, inviting questions about the future of TikTok under new ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

