Trump Endorses Musk's Potential TikTok Acquisition

Former Republican President Donald Trump has voiced his openness to the idea of billionaire Elon Musk acquiring the widely-used social media app TikTok. On Tuesday, Trump responded to inquiries by affirming his support for the Tesla CEO's potential purchase of the platform.

The suggestion places the spotlight on the intriguing intersection of politics and major corporate acquisitions. Under Trump's administration, TikTok faced scrutiny over data security concerns, prompting discussions of a U.S. acquisition.

Musk, known for his ventures in electric vehicles and space exploration, may now have the opportunity to expand his influence into the social media realm, inviting questions about the future of TikTok under new ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)