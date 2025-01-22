Trump Considers Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intent to potentially impose additional sanctions on Russia, contingent upon President Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This development comes amid existing sanctions imposed by the United States following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Trump stated that his administration is also considering the prospect of supplying military aid to Ukraine, while emphasizing the European Union's need to increase its support for the embattled nation.

The former U.S. President disclosed communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and anticipated discussions with President Putin. Furthermore, Trump mentioned urging Chinese President Xi Jinping to leverage China's influence to help end the Ukraine war, though he noted limited progress in this regard.

