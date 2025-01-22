Left Menu

Trump Open to Meeting Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis

US President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukraine situation. He warned of imposing sanctions if Russia doesn't negotiate. Trump criticized the current administration, claiming the war could have been avoided under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:16 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging negotiations to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Trump cautioned that additional sanctions on Russia may be imposed if Putin remains unwilling to engage in talks.

While speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the current US administration, asserting that the Ukraine conflict would not have transpired under his leadership. He highlighted his established rapport with Putin, suggesting that the war could have been avoided due to mutual respect.

Trump emphasized the dire human impact of the war, lamenting the substantial loss of life and destruction in Ukrainian cities. Additionally, he suggested that the European Union should shoulder a greater financial burden in supporting Ukraine, given the significant US contributions to the effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

