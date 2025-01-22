Trump's Executive Order Against DEI Policies
U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing government agencies to counter Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. The order also urged the private sector to eliminate illegal discrimination and preferences linked to DEI practices. This move reflects Trump's stance against DEI initiatives.
In a significant political move, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday aimed at dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies within federal agencies and extending the initiative to federal contractors and the private sector.
The directive calls on various agency leaders to actively fight against DEI practices that Trump considers counterproductive. According to a statement from the White House, the president's order specifically targets illegal forms of discrimination and preferential treatment allegedly arising from DEI initiatives.
This executive action highlights Trump's ongoing opposition to DEI efforts, positioning these policies as antithetical to American principles of equality. The order has sparked debate regarding the role of DEI in promoting equitable workplaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
