Lukashenko: Navigating a Political Tightrope Amidst Sanctions and Elections

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko is set for another term amidst claims of a rigged election. Despite previous protests and international sanctions, he remains a key figure between Moscow and the West. Lukashenko has recently released some opposition figures, aiming to improve relations beyond Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:35 IST
Lukashenko

Belarus holds a presidential election with five candidates, but the focus remains on Alexander Lukashenko, the leader for 31 years. Despite opposition denouncing the vote as a sham, Lukashenko seems poised for victory, emphasizing his dedication to nation-building over campaigning.

Lukashenko, sometimes dubbed 'Europe's last dictator', faces no strong opposition contenders, with mass protests in 2020 and international allegations of vote rigging behind him. He is accused of suppressing dissent, with thousands of protestors detained and opposition figures exiled or jailed.

As tensions persist with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko seeks to mend political ties, highlighting limited prisoner releases. Analysts predict he might leverage peace prospects to thaw relations and negotiate sanctions relief, continuing his strategy of balancing between Russia and the West.

