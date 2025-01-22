BJP's Power Push: Massive Rallies and Strategic Campaigning in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Delhi to bolster support for BJP's Wazirpur candidate, Poonam Sharma, amid assembly polls. Dhami exuded confidence that Sharma would secure victory, emphasizing the formation of a double-engine government in Delhi, a term implying synchronized governance at the state and center.

Highlighting a significant voter inclination towards change, Dhami mentioned the eagerness of Wazirpur's electorate to usher in BJP leadership, underlined by faith in the party's Lotus symbol. Rival candidates include AAP's Rajesh Gupta and Congress' Ragini Nayak. The regional civil polls in Uttarakhand will further cement BJP's stronghold, Dhami suggested, predicting a triple-engine governance model, which encompasses local, state, and national levels.

The BJP gears up to stage a series of large-scale rallies to enhance its reach among Delhi's electorate. Esteemed leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath will headline these events starting January 23. Yogi Adityanath alone is scheduled for 14 rallies across key districts, especially targeting Purvanchali communities. The party is actively engaging potential voters through thousands of gatherings, aiming to showcase the benefits of BJP-led welfare schemes in preparation for the February 5 elections, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)