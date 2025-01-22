Trump Ready to Meet Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis Talks
Former US President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized the likelihood of sanctions if Russia avoids negotiations over Ukraine. He criticized the current administration and underscored the importance of European Union's financial contribution to the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former US President Donald Trump has voiced his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that sanctions may be imposed on Russia if it doesn't engage in negotiations over the Ukraine situation.
Trump criticized President Biden's administration, suggesting the war wouldn't have occurred under his leadership. He mentioned a strong understanding with Putin that prevented aggression during his tenure.
Additionally, Trump urged the European Union to match the US's financial commitment to Ukraine, questioning their lower contribution compared to America's substantial USD 200 billion aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukraine
- sanctions
- negotiations
- war
- European Union
- Zelenskyy
- US aid
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Arrest Warrants: Questions Surround Allegations Against Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
New Westgate Bus Station Construction Begins: A Step Towards Better Transit for Auckland
BJP's War Cry Against AAP: Delhi Polls Loom
Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Navigate Central Europe's Markets Amid War
Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma