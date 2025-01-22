Trump Ready to Meet Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis Talks

Former US President Donald Trump has voiced his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that sanctions may be imposed on Russia if it doesn't engage in negotiations over the Ukraine situation.

Trump criticized President Biden's administration, suggesting the war wouldn't have occurred under his leadership. He mentioned a strong understanding with Putin that prevented aggression during his tenure.

Additionally, Trump urged the European Union to match the US's financial commitment to Ukraine, questioning their lower contribution compared to America's substantial USD 200 billion aid.

