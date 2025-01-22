Left Menu

Opposition Seeks Delay in Waqf Amendment Bill Discussions

DMK Chief Whip A Raja calls for postponement of Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing lack of preparation time for members. The JPC, on its final leg, prepares to submit its report. Calls for meetings shift from January 24-25 to January 30-31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST
DMK MP A Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, A Raja, representing the Opposition, has formally requested the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigating the Waqf Amendment Bill to defer its forthcoming meetings initially planned for January 24 and 25. This appeal was directed to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal.

Raja emphasized in his letter that JPC's recent stakeholder consultations in cities like Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow concluded on January 21, leaving members stretched thin between their duties. He also pointedly remarked that the sudden announcement of new meeting dates occurred without a consensus or formal deliberation, interrupted while the committee was on its visit about his concerns in a session in Lucknow.

The DMK MP underscored that members are challenged by the current tight timeline to adequately prepare and recall relevant data for vital legislative amendments. Opposition leaders are advocating for the rescheduling of these sessions to January 30 and 31, ensuring ample time for comprehensive discourse.

Adding to the context, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal explained that the committee was near the end of its assessment journey, having toured several states and is slated to present its conclusions during the upcoming budget session. Emphasizing unity, Pal expressed appreciation for the collaborative environment among MPs, believing the resultant report could substantially influence future legislation on Waqf properties. The JPC's findings aim to cement laws securing Waqf properties' rightful use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

