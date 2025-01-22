Left Menu

Mauricio Funes: A Life Behind Borders

Mauricio Funes, former El Salvador President, died in Nicaragua at 65. Having governed El Salvador from 2009-2014, he spent his later years in Nicaragua to avoid corruption charges back home. Granted citizenship by Daniel Ortega, Funes avoided extradition and a 26-year prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:56 IST
Mauricio Funes: A Life Behind Borders

Mauricio Funes, the former President of El Salvador, has passed away at the age of 65 in Nicaragua, where he spent his final years to evade criminal charges. The Nicaraguan Health Ministry confirmed his death due to a serious chronic illness late Tuesday.

Funes served as El Salvador's leader from 2009 to 2014. After his presidency, he sought refuge in Nicaragua under the protection of its president, Daniel Ortega, who bestowed citizenship upon him, providing a shield from extradition.

Funes faced outstanding charges in El Salvador for corruption and negotiations with powerful street gangs, with potential sentences exceeding 26 years. Despite these charges, he lived freely in Nicaragua, never serving prison time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025