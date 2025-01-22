Mauricio Funes: A Life Behind Borders
Mauricio Funes, former El Salvador President, died in Nicaragua at 65. Having governed El Salvador from 2009-2014, he spent his later years in Nicaragua to avoid corruption charges back home. Granted citizenship by Daniel Ortega, Funes avoided extradition and a 26-year prison sentence.
Mauricio Funes, the former President of El Salvador, has passed away at the age of 65 in Nicaragua, where he spent his final years to evade criminal charges. The Nicaraguan Health Ministry confirmed his death due to a serious chronic illness late Tuesday.
Funes served as El Salvador's leader from 2009 to 2014. After his presidency, he sought refuge in Nicaragua under the protection of its president, Daniel Ortega, who bestowed citizenship upon him, providing a shield from extradition.
Funes faced outstanding charges in El Salvador for corruption and negotiations with powerful street gangs, with potential sentences exceeding 26 years. Despite these charges, he lived freely in Nicaragua, never serving prison time.
