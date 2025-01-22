Jharkhand Government Fulfils Election Promises: A Model for the Nation

Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir has assured the public that the Jharkhand government is committed to fulfilling all promises made during the last elections. The coalition had pledged to increase financial assistance under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, and this has already been implemented.

During his visit to Deoghar for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' event, Mir emphasized the promise's execution, further stating that all other commitments will be honored as planned. He saw the initiative as setting a new standard nationwide.

The Congress party has also outlined plans to strengthen its organizational structure by 2025, filling vacancies at various levels. Meanwhile, the ongoing 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' aims to engage and empower communities across Jharkhand.

