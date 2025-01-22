Left Menu

Divine Discontent: Trump's Clash with Bishop Sparks Controversy

During an inauguration prayer service, President Trump demanded an apology from Bishop Mariann Budde, who urged mercy for the LGBTQ+ community and migrants. Bishop Budde's appeal drew criticism from Trump, sparking a debate on social media about religion and politics. Trump accused Budde of politicizing church services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:45 IST
Divine Discontent: Trump's Clash with Bishop Sparks Controversy
Bishop
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump demanded an apology from Washington's Episcopal Bishop, Mariann Budde, after she made an appeal during a prayer service marking his inauguration, urging mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Bishop Budde's call for compassion provoked a strong backlash from Trump, who labeled her a 'Radical Left Trump hater.' Trump's critique centered on her involvement of religion in politics, highlighting the ongoing tension between church and state.

The service, aimed at promoting national unity, featured various religious leaders, but the exclusion of conservative evangelicals raised eyebrows. Despite not being on the program, some were present, underscoring the complex relationship between politics and faith in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025