Divine Discontent: Trump's Clash with Bishop Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump demanded an apology from Washington's Episcopal Bishop, Mariann Budde, after she made an appeal during a prayer service marking his inauguration, urging mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Bishop Budde's call for compassion provoked a strong backlash from Trump, who labeled her a 'Radical Left Trump hater.' Trump's critique centered on her involvement of religion in politics, highlighting the ongoing tension between church and state.

The service, aimed at promoting national unity, featured various religious leaders, but the exclusion of conservative evangelicals raised eyebrows. Despite not being on the program, some were present, underscoring the complex relationship between politics and faith in America.

