Ceasefire Diplomacy: U.S. Envoy Heads to Middle East

Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that he would visit the region. His mission involves participating in a team tasked with ensuring adherence to a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

During a Fox News interview, Witkoff expressed optimism about regional countries considering the normalization of ties with Israel. He emphasized that such developments would benefit the peace process.

Witkoff particularly pointed out Qatar's significant position in the ceasefire negotiations, underscoring its influence in fostering stability within the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)