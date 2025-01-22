Left Menu

Ceasefire Diplomacy: U.S. Envoy Heads to Middle East

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, announced plans to visit the Middle East as part of a team ensuring compliance with a Gaza ceasefire. In a Fox News interview, he mentioned the potential normalization of ties with Israel by regional countries, highlighting Qatar's crucial role.

Updated: 22-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:50 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that he would visit the region. His mission involves participating in a team tasked with ensuring adherence to a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

During a Fox News interview, Witkoff expressed optimism about regional countries considering the normalization of ties with Israel. He emphasized that such developments would benefit the peace process.

Witkoff particularly pointed out Qatar's significant position in the ceasefire negotiations, underscoring its influence in fostering stability within the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

