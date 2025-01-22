Rahul Gandhi's Health Hurdle: A Message of Hope for Delhi Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was notably absent from a public meeting in the Sadar Bazar assembly constituency on Wednesday due to illness. In his stead, a message was read to rally attendees, urging them to secure victory in the upcoming elections, marking another health-related campaign disruption.

His absence was also felt at Karnataka's Belagavi rally, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,' and during an earlier scheduled event in New Delhi. Despite the Congress's assurance of his attendance, it was announced at the last minute at the Inderlok metro meeting that Gandhi would not appear.

Anil Bhardwaj stands as the Congress candidate in Sadar Bazar amid fierce competition from the AAP and BJP, with Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav critiquing both in his address. Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes and expressed intentions to join the campaign once his health permits.

