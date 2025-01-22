Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Lashes Out at AAP in Delhi Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami intensified the Delhi election campaign with sharp criticisms of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of a decade of corruption. Speaking in Karawal Nagar, Dhami lambasted AAP over unkept promises and alleged financial misconduct in hospitals and schools.

He condemned the party for failing to establish new schools while proliferating liquor stores. Dhami pointed out the stark contrast between the clean waters of the Yamuna River in Uttarakhand and its polluted condition in Delhi, attributing it to AAP's inefficiency.

The Chief Minister praised BJP's 'double-engine' government model for corruption-free progress, urging voters to make a discerning choice. He campaigned across the capital as assembly elections approach, with crucial voting on February 5 and results expected on February 8.

