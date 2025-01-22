Left Menu

EU Pushes Back Against Trump’s Claims on Ukraine Aid

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas counters Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. contributes more aid to Ukraine than Europe, asserting that the EU has provided over 134 billion euros. Kallas emphasizes Europe's vital role in Ukraine peace talks and expresses optimism about maintaining sanctions on Russia.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:32 IST
EU Pushes Back Against Trump’s Claims on Ukraine Aid
Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas strongly countered former US President Donald Trump's remarks that Europe has fallen behind the United States in providing aid to Ukraine. Kallas stressed the need for an EU presence in future peace talks with Russia.

In a statement to Reuters, Kallas declared, "By my account, we have given more than 134 billion euros to Ukraine. That makes us the biggest international donor," responding to Trump's comments that Europe should increase its contributions. She also highlighted the importance of Europe being included in peace negotiations with Russia, following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas shared optimism that the EU would successfully maintain its sanctions against Russia, despite opposition from Hungary, which suggests consulting with the Trump administration. She added that EU officials are exploring further actions with Russian assets frozen within the bloc, better utilizing them to aid Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

