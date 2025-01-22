Irish Parliament Ruckus Delays Prime Minister Election

A vote scheduled in the Irish parliament for the election of a new prime minister was delayed after protests by opposition lawmakers disrupted proceedings. The session, intended for Wednesday, was postponed to Thursday due to the uproar over speaking rights privileges.

Micheál Martin, anticipated to step into the role of prime minister, saw his election postponed amid chaos as opposition members objected to independent lawmakers, who support the coalition, preserving their enhanced speaking privileges. The speaker of the parliament adjourned the session multiple times amid the commotion.

The postponed vote also hinders the formation of a new cabinet just as the Irish government navigates global political shifts, particularly with the anticipated return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. The outgoing premier is expected to reshuffle roles to adapt to this scenario.

