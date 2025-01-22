Left Menu

Irish Parliament Ruckus Delays Prime Minister Election

The election of a new prime minister in the Irish parliament has been postponed due to opposition protests over speaking rights. Micheál Martin was set to be elected following a coalition deal. Independent lawmakers demanded extended speaking rights, causing delays and session suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vote scheduled in the Irish parliament for the election of a new prime minister was delayed after protests by opposition lawmakers disrupted proceedings. The session, intended for Wednesday, was postponed to Thursday due to the uproar over speaking rights privileges.

Micheál Martin, anticipated to step into the role of prime minister, saw his election postponed amid chaos as opposition members objected to independent lawmakers, who support the coalition, preserving their enhanced speaking privileges. The speaker of the parliament adjourned the session multiple times amid the commotion.

The postponed vote also hinders the formation of a new cabinet just as the Irish government navigates global political shifts, particularly with the anticipated return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. The outgoing premier is expected to reshuffle roles to adapt to this scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

