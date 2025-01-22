Menendez's Legal Hurdles Intensify After Failed Retrial Bid
Former Senator Bob Menendez's request for a new trial after his corruption conviction was denied. Jurors viewed non-redacted evidence implicating him in accepting bribes. The defense argues the error warrants a retrial, while prosecutors maintain the integrity of the verdict. Menendez faces up to 15 years in prison.
Former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's attempt to secure a new trial following his recent corruption conviction was denied on Wednesday. The decision comes after arguments were made that improper evidence had been reviewed by jurors during their deliberations.
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein's ruling ensures the path forward to Menendez's sentencing next Wednesday, as prosecutors suggest a 15-year prison term for the Democratic former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Despite an admission that nine pieces of unredacted evidence were improperly presented to jurors, Stein dismissed the defense's argument.
The unredacted evidence in question allegedly tied Menendez to accusations of accepting bribes in return for facilitating military aid to Egypt, charges Menendez's defense argues warrant no more than a 2-1/4 year sentence. Representing Menendez, his lawyers have yet to comment on the ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
