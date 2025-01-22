AAP's Sassy Swipe: 'BJP's Groomless Procession'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mounted a satirical attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi, criticizing the absence of a chief ministerial candidate from the rival party.

During the 'Bin Dulhe Ki Baraat' event in Vishwas Nagar, AAP's national spokesperson Meenakshi Sharma accused BJP leaders of having no grassroots experience and compared their campaign to a wedding procession without a groom.

Adding to the spectacle, party workers joined in with chants questioning the identity of the BJP's 'groom', and Sharma further accused the BJP of plagiarizing AAP's manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)