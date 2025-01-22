Left Menu

AAP's Sassy Swipe: 'BJP's Groomless Procession'

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP during an event in New Delhi, highlighting the lack of a chief ministerial candidate. AAP's spokesperson Meenakshi Sharma compared BJP's campaign to a 'groomless procession' and accused the BJP of copying AAP's manifesto. The event featured chants mocking the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:39 IST
AAP's Sassy Swipe: 'BJP's Groomless Procession'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mounted a satirical attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi, criticizing the absence of a chief ministerial candidate from the rival party.

During the 'Bin Dulhe Ki Baraat' event in Vishwas Nagar, AAP's national spokesperson Meenakshi Sharma accused BJP leaders of having no grassroots experience and compared their campaign to a wedding procession without a groom.

Adding to the spectacle, party workers joined in with chants questioning the identity of the BJP's 'groom', and Sharma further accused the BJP of plagiarizing AAP's manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025