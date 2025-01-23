Left Menu

Diverse Strategies: Navigating DEI Amid Trump's Orders

President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at curtailing federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have stirred discussions among global business leaders. Despite pressures, companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos affirm their commitment to DEI, even considering alternative terminologies to maintain these initiatives.

Updated: 23-01-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:08 IST
The impact of President Donald Trump's executive orders to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs is being felt strongly in Davos, amid the backdrop of the World Economic Forum's prestigious annual meeting.

While some tech giants like Meta and Amazon are scaling back certain initiatives, leaders in Davos reaffirm their dedication to diverse workforces and gender parity, stressing commitment to these values, despite potential rebranding of efforts.

This conversation reflects growing tensions between DEI proponents and opponents like Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who support a shift towards merit-based systems.

