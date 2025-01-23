Diverse Strategies: Navigating DEI Amid Trump's Orders

The impact of President Donald Trump's executive orders to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs is being felt strongly in Davos, amid the backdrop of the World Economic Forum's prestigious annual meeting.

While some tech giants like Meta and Amazon are scaling back certain initiatives, leaders in Davos reaffirm their dedication to diverse workforces and gender parity, stressing commitment to these values, despite potential rebranding of efforts.

This conversation reflects growing tensions between DEI proponents and opponents like Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who support a shift towards merit-based systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)