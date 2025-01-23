Diplomatic Talks: Netanyahu's Anticipated Washington Visit

Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to head to Washington to meet with the recently elected US President, Donald Trump, in the coming weeks. Danon implied that Netanyahu would be among the initial foreign leaders to be invited to the White House.

The upcoming discussions are anticipated to cover the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, alongside ongoing efforts for the release of hostages taken during Hamas' October 7 attack in southern Israel.

Additionally, Danon mentioned that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will attend the United Nations early next week for the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Herzog is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)