Diplomatic Talks: Netanyahu's Anticipated Washington Visit

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon disclosed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit Washington soon to meet with newly-elected US President Donald Trump. Discussions could cover the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release efforts following Hamas' recent attack. Israel's President Herzog will also attend a UN event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:12 IST
Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to head to Washington to meet with the recently elected US President, Donald Trump, in the coming weeks. Danon implied that Netanyahu would be among the initial foreign leaders to be invited to the White House.

The upcoming discussions are anticipated to cover the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, alongside ongoing efforts for the release of hostages taken during Hamas' October 7 attack in southern Israel.

Additionally, Danon mentioned that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will attend the United Nations early next week for the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Herzog is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

