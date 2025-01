Trump's Immigration Clampdown Sparks Legal Battles

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdown by directing U.S. prosecutors to investigate and potentially charge local officials who resist federal enforcement efforts, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove instructed Justice Department staff to pursue legal actions against state and local authorities that do not comply with the crackdown.

This policy targets sanctuary cities such as New York and Chicago, where local governments limit cooperation with federal immigration initiatives. The Justice Department may also challenge laws that hinder federal efforts, marking a shift in tactics to enforce Trump's immigration agenda.

Resistance remains, though not uniformly across party lines. Amid differing opinions, a recent House bill requiring the detention of illegal immigrants accused of theft gained bipartisan support. Meanwhile, Trump's latest actions extend his push against diversity programs and signal continued focus on immigration enforcement as a key policy area.

