Trump Administration Pushes for PCLOB Resignations

The Trump administration has demanded the resignation of three Democratic members from the U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board by the end of the day Thursday, a source close to the board reported. Failing to comply, they face termination.

The members include Chair Sharon Bradford Franklin, Edward Felten, and Travis LeBlanc—all appointed by Democratic administrations. Efforts to reach them for comments were unsuccessful. President Trump, who assumed office Monday, is known for his pledge to remove civil servants and officials opposing his policies, aiming to eliminate job protections for numerous federal employees.

Established following the 9/11 attacks, PCLOB ensures government extremism prevention programs uphold civil liberties and privacy. The New York Times previously reported that resignation letters were dispatched to the members Tuesday night. With one seat vacant for years, the potential departure leaves the board with a single active member.

