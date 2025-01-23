Civil Rights Groups Sound Alarm on New Travel Ban Order

U.S. civil rights organizations are expressing concerns over a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which they fear could lead to the reinstatement of a travel ban targeting Muslim and Arab-majority countries. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) highlighted that the order evokes the same legal reasoning as Trump's 2017 travel ban and offers even greater discretion for ideological exclusions.

The National Iranian-Americans Council (NIAC) argues that Trump's order, titled 'Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and other National Security and Public Safety Threats,' could have detrimental effects on families and university enrollments across the U.S. A new website, aimed at addressing these concerns, has been launched by NIAC.

Legal experts, such as former State Department official Josef Burton, warn that the order grants significant leeway to deny various visas. The ADC is considering a legal challenge. The executive order expands upon previous travel bans, potentially impacting individuals expressing or perceived to hold hostile views toward the U.S. government, culture, and principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)