Left Menu

Civil Rights Groups Sound Alarm on New Travel Ban Order

U.S. civil rights groups caution against President Trump's new executive order that may reinstate a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. The order provides the government broad authority to deny visas and remove individuals. Critics argue it risks separating families and reducing U.S. university enrollments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:07 IST
Civil Rights Groups Sound Alarm on New Travel Ban Order

U.S. civil rights organizations are expressing concerns over a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which they fear could lead to the reinstatement of a travel ban targeting Muslim and Arab-majority countries. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) highlighted that the order evokes the same legal reasoning as Trump's 2017 travel ban and offers even greater discretion for ideological exclusions.

The National Iranian-Americans Council (NIAC) argues that Trump's order, titled 'Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and other National Security and Public Safety Threats,' could have detrimental effects on families and university enrollments across the U.S. A new website, aimed at addressing these concerns, has been launched by NIAC.

Legal experts, such as former State Department official Josef Burton, warn that the order grants significant leeway to deny various visas. The ADC is considering a legal challenge. The executive order expands upon previous travel bans, potentially impacting individuals expressing or perceived to hold hostile views toward the U.S. government, culture, and principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025