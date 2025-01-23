Sean Curran: New Leader of the U.S. Secret Service

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Sean Curran as the new director of the U.S. Secret Service. Curran's heroism was highlighted during an attempted assassination incident in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

In a statement, Trump commended Curran's fearless courage and expressed his full confidence in Curran's ability to strengthen the Secret Service.

Replacing acting director Ron Rowe, Curran brings over two decades of experience to the role, having begun his tenure with the Secret Service in 2001. He served crucially in the presidential protective division during Trump's first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)