Sean Curran: New Leader of the U.S. Secret Service

Donald Trump has selected Sean Curran as the new director of the U.S. Secret Service. Curran, who protected Trump during an attempted assassination last year, is taking over from Ron Rowe. Curran's career with the Secret Service began in 2001, working in various protection roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:26 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Sean Curran as the new director of the U.S. Secret Service. Curran's heroism was highlighted during an attempted assassination incident in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

In a statement, Trump commended Curran's fearless courage and expressed his full confidence in Curran's ability to strengthen the Secret Service.

Replacing acting director Ron Rowe, Curran brings over two decades of experience to the role, having begun his tenure with the Secret Service in 2001. He served crucially in the presidential protective division during Trump's first term.

