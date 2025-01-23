Left Menu

Political Crossroads: John Barla's Unexpected Move

Former BJP leader John Barla has stirred political waters by announcing attendance at a Trinamool Congress meeting in West Bengal, sparking rumors of his defection. This move follows his exclusion from the BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha election ticket list and his previous criticism of state bifurcation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:48 IST
John Barla
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move likely to shake West Bengal's political landscape, former union minister John Barla, once a prominent figure in the BJP, announced his intention to attend a key meeting led by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar.

This announcement has prompted a flurry of speculations about his possible defection to the ruling TMC, especially since Barla has distanced himself from BJP activities following his denial of a ticket for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Barla had previously held the position of union minister of state for minority affairs and has been a contentious figure, advocating for the bifurcation of Bengal. His recent comments and actions have put him at odds with the state BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

