Political Crossroads: John Barla's Unexpected Move

In a surprising move likely to shake West Bengal's political landscape, former union minister John Barla, once a prominent figure in the BJP, announced his intention to attend a key meeting led by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar.

This announcement has prompted a flurry of speculations about his possible defection to the ruling TMC, especially since Barla has distanced himself from BJP activities following his denial of a ticket for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Barla had previously held the position of union minister of state for minority affairs and has been a contentious figure, advocating for the bifurcation of Bengal. His recent comments and actions have put him at odds with the state BJP leadership.

