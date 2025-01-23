Tribute to Shiv Sena's Architect: Bal Thackeray's Legacy

In a tribute to the late Bal Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Shiv Sena founder’s contributions to public welfare and Maharashtra's development. He paid homage to Thackeray on his 99th birth anniversary, emphasizing Thackeray's steadfast adherence to his core beliefs.

Modi took to the social media platform X to express respect for Thackeray, who is fondly remembered for his unwavering commitment to Indian culture's pride and progress. Thackeray’s influence is a blend of Hindutva and a strong emphasis on Marathi pride.

Thackeray's unique political ideology transformed the Shiv Sena into a formidable political entity in Maharashtra, especially exerting significant influence in the Mumbai region. His legacy continues to resonate within the state’s political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)