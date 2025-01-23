Martial Law Controversy: South Korean President Faces Indictment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is on shaky ground as prosecutors push for his indictment following last month's martial law imposition.

The Corruption Investigation Office charges Yoon with attempting a 'riot' and undermining the constitution by deploying armed forces to the National Assembly on December 3.

Amidst the turbulent political climate, Yoon defends his actions as a political warning, while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his formal removal from office.

