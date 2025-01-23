Martial Law Controversy: South Korean President Faces Indictment
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces indictment for rebellion, abuse of power, and obstruction of parliament after imposing martial law. The Corruption Investigation Office accuses him of undermining the constitution. Lawmakers unanimously voted to end the emergency decree, leading to Yoon's impeachment. The Constitutional Court will decide his fate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:24 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is on shaky ground as prosecutors push for his indictment following last month's martial law imposition.
The Corruption Investigation Office charges Yoon with attempting a 'riot' and undermining the constitution by deploying armed forces to the National Assembly on December 3.
Amidst the turbulent political climate, Yoon defends his actions as a political warning, while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his formal removal from office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Simultaneous Polls Debate: A Constitutional Challenge
Simultaneous Polls Debate: Clash of Constitutional Views in Parliamentary Panel Meeting
BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Honor Constitution and BR Ambedkar
Korea's Political Tug-Of-War: Yoon's Impeachment Stirring Debate
Political Drama in South Korea: Yoon's Impeachment Sparks Unrest