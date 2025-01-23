Left Menu

Trump's Virtual Return to Davos Amid Global Tensions

Donald Trump will address the World Economic Forum in Davos virtually, marking his first international speech post-reinauguration. His participation sparks discussions on global warming and the Russia-Ukraine war. Other key figures, including Javier Milei and Muhammad Yunus, will also contribute insights in economics and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:00 IST
Trump's Virtual Return to Davos Amid Global Tensions
Donald Trump is set to make his presence felt at the World Economic Forum in Davos, albeit virtually. This marks his first international address after returning to the White House just three days prior. His speech and ensuing question-and-answer session are highlights of the forum's fourth day.

Joining Trump at the summit are Argentina's cost-cutting president, Javier Milei, and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who recently took over as Bangladesh's interim leader. The event promises a diverse lineup with discussions from AI leaders like Dario Amodei and Yann LeCun, and insight on energy transition by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen alongside Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency.

European anxieties are high regarding Trump's potential dialogues with Russia's Vladimir Putin, with NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte urging continued Western support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trump's focus on ceasing conflicts, highlighted by his involvement in negotiations in Gaza pre-inauguration, garners mixed reactions across global leaders during the forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

