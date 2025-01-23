Left Menu

Kremlin Downplays Trump's New Sanction Threat Over Ukraine

The Kremlin dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat of new sanctions unless Russia agrees to end the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin emphasized its readiness for respectful dialogue and noted that Trump's prior presidency frequently saw sanctions against Russia. Trump insists sanctions would expedite ending the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:01 IST
Kremlin Downplays Trump's New Sanction Threat Over Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a subdued reaction, the Kremlin on Thursday labeled U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threats of imposing new sanctions as lacking novelty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the frequent occurrences of sanctions during Trump's first presidential term.

Addressing the prolonged conflict, Trump expressed readiness to impose significant tariffs and sanctions on Russia unless a diplomatic resolution was achieved imminently. He emphasized the urgency by stating that the war was devastating to Russia.

Kremlin reiterated its stance, emphasizing its willingness for a relationship marked by equality and mutual respect with the United States, even as the war in Ukraine approaches its third anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025