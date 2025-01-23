Kremlin Downplays Trump's New Sanction Threat Over Ukraine

In a subdued reaction, the Kremlin on Thursday labeled U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threats of imposing new sanctions as lacking novelty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the frequent occurrences of sanctions during Trump's first presidential term.

Addressing the prolonged conflict, Trump expressed readiness to impose significant tariffs and sanctions on Russia unless a diplomatic resolution was achieved imminently. He emphasized the urgency by stating that the war was devastating to Russia.

Kremlin reiterated its stance, emphasizing its willingness for a relationship marked by equality and mutual respect with the United States, even as the war in Ukraine approaches its third anniversary.

