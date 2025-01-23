Left Menu

Italy's Supreme Court to Rule on Amanda Knox Slander Case

Italy's top court will deliberate on Thursday whether to uphold Amanda Knox's slander conviction tied to the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher. Knox, previously jailed for the murder and later acquitted, faces this final legal hurdle related to the affair. She remains in the U.S.

Italy's Supreme Court to Rule on Amanda Knox Slander Case
  Country:
  • Italy

The Italian Supreme Court is set to make a decisive ruling this Thursday on whether to uphold Amanda Knox's conviction for slander. The case centers around the murder of Knox's British flatmate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007, with Knox having been previously sentenced by a Florence appeals court.

Knox, who already served four years of imprisonment for Kercher's murder before her conviction was overturned in 2015, seeks vindication in this lingering legal battle. Currently residing in the United States, the 37-year-old will not attend the court session.

Patrick Lumumba, a Congolese bar owner initially accused by Knox, expressed his hope for the conviction's affirmation. Despite the sentence having no practical consequence due to Knox's prior jail time, the case remains a point of contention and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

