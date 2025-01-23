Left Menu

Kremlin Unfazed by Trump's Sanction Warning

The Kremlin expressed indifference to President Trump's threats to impose new sanctions if Russia wouldn't end the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that such sanctions were common during Trump's first term. Trump reiterated his desire for Russia to cease the ongoing war immediately.

23-01-2025
The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed President Donald Trump's threat to impose additional sanctions on Russia if it fails to terminate the ongoing war in Ukraine, labeling the move as unsurprising.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that sanctions had frequently marked Trump's previous presidency and emphasized Russia's willingness for an equitable dialogue with the United States.

Trump had earlier announced intentions to levy tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports to the U.S. and allied nations if no 'deal' was reached, framing the resolution of the conflict as beneficial to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

