Rahul Gandhi Challenges Delhi's Leadership Models

Rahul Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the leadership models of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging a return to the strategies of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. This marks a strategic effort to influence the outcomes of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

In a Facebook video, Gandhi outlined critical issues plaguing Delhi, including inflation, unemployment, pollution, and corruption. He characterized the existing governance under Modi and Kejriwal as driven by propaganda and false promises rather than genuine development.

Despite health setbacks preventing him from appearing at public meetings, Gandhi leveraged social media to communicate his message, urging Delhiites to support the Congress. He emphasized a commitment to conducting a caste survey and praised the achievements of Dikshit's administration.

