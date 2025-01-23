Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Delhi's Leadership Models

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the leadership styles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, advocating for the development model of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit ahead of Delhi Assembly polls. Gandhi highlights issues such as pollution, unemployment, and corruption, attacking Modi's and Kejriwal's governance strategies.

Updated: 23-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the leadership models of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging a return to the strategies of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. This marks a strategic effort to influence the outcomes of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

In a Facebook video, Gandhi outlined critical issues plaguing Delhi, including inflation, unemployment, pollution, and corruption. He characterized the existing governance under Modi and Kejriwal as driven by propaganda and false promises rather than genuine development.

Despite health setbacks preventing him from appearing at public meetings, Gandhi leveraged social media to communicate his message, urging Delhiites to support the Congress. He emphasized a commitment to conducting a caste survey and praised the achievements of Dikshit's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

