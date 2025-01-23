Knife Attack Sparks Migration Policy Debate Ahead of German Elections

An Afghan asylum seeker was apprehended following a knife attack in a German park, resulting in two fatalities and escalating demands for stricter migration controls ahead of Germany's national election on February 23.

The 28-year-old suspect, known for past violent offenses and under psychiatric care, faces a judicial decision regarding pre-trial detention. His asylum application was already closed, and he had agreed to leave Germany voluntarily last December but failed to do so.

The incident, which occurred in Aschaffenburg, claimed the lives of a Moroccan toddler and a man who intervened. It has intensified security concerns, boosted support for the far-right AfD, and prompted Chancellor Scholz to demand investigative action and potential policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)