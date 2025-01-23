Milkipur By-Election: A High-Stakes Political Battle

Aparna Yadav, the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and a leader in the BJP, expressed her confidence on Thursday in her party's prospects in the upcoming Milkipur by-election. She emphasized the BJP's diligent daily efforts and effective communication with the public, urging voters to participate actively.

The by-election in Milkipur became necessary following the Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad vacating his seat for a Lok Sabha position. The Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc alliance with SP, has chosen not to contest, instead backing the SP candidate in a show of solidarity.

The SP has nominated Ajit Prasad, the son of the former representative, while the BJP fielded Chandrabhan Paswan. The Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has called this by-election the largest in the country's history, urging transparency and inviting international observers to scrutinize the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)