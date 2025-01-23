Milkipur By-Election: A High-Stakes Political Battle
Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, is optimistic about BJP’s chances in the Milkipur by-election. The election, set for February, follows Awadhesh Prasad's move to the Lok Sabha. The SP fields Ajit Prasad while BJP supports Chandrabhan Paswan, heightening political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Aparna Yadav, the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and a leader in the BJP, expressed her confidence on Thursday in her party's prospects in the upcoming Milkipur by-election. She emphasized the BJP's diligent daily efforts and effective communication with the public, urging voters to participate actively.
The by-election in Milkipur became necessary following the Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad vacating his seat for a Lok Sabha position. The Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc alliance with SP, has chosen not to contest, instead backing the SP candidate in a show of solidarity.
The SP has nominated Ajit Prasad, the son of the former representative, while the BJP fielded Chandrabhan Paswan. The Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has called this by-election the largest in the country's history, urging transparency and inviting international observers to scrutinize the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Demands Webcasting for Transparent Milkipur By-Poll
Samajwadi Party Demands Webcasting Transparency in Milkipur Bypoll
TMC and Samajwadi Party Rally Behind AAP in Delhi Elections Amid INDIA Bloc Tensions
Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq Faces Deadline Extension in Unauthorized Construction Case
Samajwadi Party Critiques Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'