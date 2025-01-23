Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of degrading Delhi into a garbage dump, neglecting infrastructure, and facilitating illegal settlements. He criticized Arvind Kejriwal for turning the Yamuna into a dirty drain and highlighted poor road, sanitation, and electricity conditions in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:45 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in the Kirari area, accusing the government led by Arvind Kejriwal of turning Delhi into a 'garbage dump' and neglecting its basic infrastructure needs. Adityanath also accused the AAP of facilitating the settlement of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the Okhla area.

In his address, Adityanath questioned Kejriwal's leadership, alleging that the Delhi Chief Minister had 'committed the sin' of transforming the Yamuna River into a 'dirty drain.' He challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna with his ministers, as Adityanath himself did in the holy waters of the Sangam at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.

Adityanath further criticized AAP's handling of roads, sanitation, and electricity in the national capital, suggesting that infrastructure in Noida-Ghaziabad is superior. He alleged that while the AAP government charges residents significantly higher electricity rates, it fails to provide an uninterrupted power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025