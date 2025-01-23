Yogi Adityanath Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in the Kirari area, accusing the government led by Arvind Kejriwal of turning Delhi into a 'garbage dump' and neglecting its basic infrastructure needs. Adityanath also accused the AAP of facilitating the settlement of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the Okhla area.

In his address, Adityanath questioned Kejriwal's leadership, alleging that the Delhi Chief Minister had 'committed the sin' of transforming the Yamuna River into a 'dirty drain.' He challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna with his ministers, as Adityanath himself did in the holy waters of the Sangam at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.

Adityanath further criticized AAP's handling of roads, sanitation, and electricity in the national capital, suggesting that infrastructure in Noida-Ghaziabad is superior. He alleged that while the AAP government charges residents significantly higher electricity rates, it fails to provide an uninterrupted power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)