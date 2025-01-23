Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister Warns of Escalating Protests

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced plans for preventive measures as public protests risk escalating into antigovernment actions. Accusing opposition groups of planning chaos, Fico faces criticism for his claims against organizers. Growing public unrest challenges Fico's leadership amidst Slovakia's geopolitical realignment and domestic issues.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Thursday that preventive measures would be planned due to rising public protests, which officials say could lead to attempts to overthrow the government.

Fico accused opposition groups of plotting to escalate protests, potentially occupying government buildings. Citing intelligence sources, he alleged that foreign experts, previously involved in protests in Ukraine and Georgia, might be aiding local protesters, though he provided no evidence. The opposition and civic groups firmly rejected these claims.

Public protests in Slovakia have intensified since Fico's return as prime minister for the fourth time. Concerns over his government's shift away from EU and NATO allies towards Russia, along with domestic economic and social issues, have fueled discontent. Another protest is scheduled for Friday.

