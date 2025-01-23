Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Forecast: Looming Changes on the Horizon

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to assess potential fiscal changes in March after stressing the importance of prudent timing. She hinges adjustments on an upcoming independent forecast, aiming to maintain market stability amid spending cuts and regulatory reforms. Reeves emphasizes balancing spending with growing revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:08 IST
Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Forecast: Looming Changes on the Horizon
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has disclosed plans to announce fiscal changes in March if required, emphasizing careful timing with two months still to go. Addressing Reuters, Reeves confirmed that any potential adjustments would follow the independent Office of Budget Responsibility's forecast, set to be released March 26.

Reeves pointed out the media's speculations about her possibly opting for spending cuts over tax hikes after announcing increased social security contributions last year. Economic indicators since her October budget have partly turned against her, suggesting the need for further measures to align with fiscal rules.

Reeves also highlighted the importance of regulators prioritizing economic growth, altering the leadership at the competition watchdog, and announcing plans to expedite infrastructure development by reducing legal challenges and nature conservation delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025