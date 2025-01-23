Political Crossroads: John Barla's Possible Shift to TMC
Former BJP leader John Barla shared the stage with TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, fueling rumors of his potential party change. During a public distribution meeting, Barla expressed willingness to join TMC if opportunities align. Barla's involvement in regional development plans with Banerjee remains uncertain.
In a surprising development, former Union minister and BJP leader John Barla was seen sharing the dais with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a public distribution meeting in the Alipurduar district.
This move has ignited considerable speculation about Barla possibly joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Barla was reportedly invited by the state government to attend the event at Kalchini.
Addressing the media, Barla acknowledged his struggles within the BJP, highlighting his desire to work 'freely' and suggesting that the Chief Minister's plans might facilitate this. However, he refrained from explicitly confirming any party shift, ambiguously stating that 'future will tell.'
