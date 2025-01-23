Trump's Bold Justice Department Shakeup Ignites Controversy

In a significant restructuring, Donald Trump's administration has reassigned around 20 senior Justice Department attorneys. This controversial move, part of a broader governmental shakeup, includes the relocation of several seasoned officials to a newly initiated Sanctuary Cities Enforcement Working Group.

The transfers have sparked concern due to the inclusion of long-serving professionals in the Justice Department, whose roles had historically spanned different political regimes. These relocations come amidst Trump's efforts to enforce his immigration agenda, focusing on laws he perceives as conflicting with his policies.

This move has prompted criticism, decrying the disruption to institutional expertise. Trump's executive order points to an alleged misuse of prosecutorial power by the previous administration, warranting scrutiny of law enforcement activities. The Justice Department has remained reticent, opting not to comment on the reassignments or related firings.

(With inputs from agencies.)